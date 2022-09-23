Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.2% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.34. 68,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,135. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.91. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

