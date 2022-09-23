Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 165,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,251. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

