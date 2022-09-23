Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is Meyer Handelman Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 3.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $79,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.7% in the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.36. 53,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,215. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.65.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.