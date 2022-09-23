Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.09. The company had a trading volume of 135,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.65. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

