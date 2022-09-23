HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1,563.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,338 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 223,068 shares during the period. HP makes up about 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in HP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 267,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,884,104. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.