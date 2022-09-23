HSBC Initiates Coverage on Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

Equities research analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Investec upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $655.60.

RTMVY opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

