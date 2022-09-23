Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Acquired by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals makes up approximately 0.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Hudbay Minerals worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 45.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 258.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 232,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 167,362 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,703.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 93,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 379.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 121,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 95,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

NYSE HBM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

