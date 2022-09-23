Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,022 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Humana Trading Down 2.7 %

Humana stock traded down $13.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $480.64. 23,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $514.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

