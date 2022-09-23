Huobi BTC (HBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $305,900.00

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $359.15 million and approximately $305,900.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $18,933.01 or 0.97397639 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 17th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 18,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.htokens.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.