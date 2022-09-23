Hydra Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00011032 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $33.95 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011004 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.08 or 0.00623775 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Hydra’s total supply is 20,627,380 coins and its circulating supply is 16,281,607 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydra’s official website is hydrachain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. It packs a unique combination of inflationary as well as deflationary mechanics as part of its economy that work in parallel and let the real adoption define its total supply. Hydra provides 50% gas royalties to smart contract owners. Developers/Projects receive 50% of the transaction fees whenever their smart contract is executed by a user.The Hydra blockchain achieves transactional cost predictability through a stable gas price protocol. The gas price is governed by coin holders through a decentralized voting mechanism and is always set in fiat. An oracle monitors the price of HYDRA on exchanges and adjusts the fee settings dynamically. The result is a fixed price per transaction in USD equivalent, irrespective of the HYDRA rate, thus giving network participants and real-world business applications the stability they need.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

