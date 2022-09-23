IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives C$18.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

IBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

IBI Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBG stock opened at C$19.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The stock has a market cap of C$607.44 million and a P/E ratio of 29.48. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$10.83 and a twelve month high of C$19.50.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

