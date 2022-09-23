ICHI Price Tops $5.24 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.24 or 0.00027086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $26.11 million and $537,934.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ICHI Profile

ICHI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,927 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICHI

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

