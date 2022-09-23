IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.22. 7,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,068. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $689.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

