IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,883 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

NYSE SYK opened at $208.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.11. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

