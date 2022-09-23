IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

