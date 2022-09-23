IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 143.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO opened at $107.59 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

