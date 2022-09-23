IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.70 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,109 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 497,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 74,343 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

