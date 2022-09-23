IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,940 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $306.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.59. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,789 shares of company stock worth $16,386,485. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

