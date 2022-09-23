IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,593 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 107.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AWK opened at $142.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.90. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.