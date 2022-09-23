IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.44 on October 31st

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4352 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
IGM Financial Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. IGM Financial has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $41.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.