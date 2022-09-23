Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,348,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,125 shares of company stock worth $108,581,151 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $310.91. 116,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,822. The firm has a market cap of $295.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

