Ignite Planners LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 0.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DexCom by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 49,627 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in DexCom by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in DexCom by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in DexCom by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in DexCom by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 1.2 %

DexCom stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.01. 42,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

