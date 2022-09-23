Ignite Planners LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.09. 65,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.35 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.81.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.