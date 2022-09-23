Ignite Planners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.34. 16,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,314. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

