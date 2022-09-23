Ignite Planners LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded down $6.11 on Friday, reaching $256.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,792. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $297.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.67.

