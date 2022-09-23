Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.3% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.32. 152,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,951. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.