Ignite Planners LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. 298,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

