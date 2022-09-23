Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Cut by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $532,645,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $193.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,224.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.75. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $436.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.