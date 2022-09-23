Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.97

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.97 and last traded at $84.07, with a volume of 585570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.37.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.