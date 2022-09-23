Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEAWW) Trading Up 1.1%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ:IEAWW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 121,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 47,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ:IEAWW – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

