Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.09.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

