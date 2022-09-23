Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.42. 3,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 611,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.11.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 365,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 240,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,100,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
