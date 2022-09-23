Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Acquires $184,742.12 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 20,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $184,742.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,205,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,669,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Harborne acquired 111,895 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,055.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Harborne bought 20,712 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $174,187.92.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Christopher Harborne bought 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $105,065.10.

On Thursday, September 8th, Christopher Harborne acquired 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $405,579.56.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 0.8 %

ISSC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.05. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.