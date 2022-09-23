InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.33. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 6,901 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded InnSuites Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

