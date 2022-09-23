Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.39

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 4541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Inogen Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 383.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Stories

