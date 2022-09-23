Insider Buying: Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) CEO Acquires 49,175 Shares of Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) CEO David J. Field acquired 49,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $20,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,944,388 shares in the company, valued at $797,199.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEARCA AUD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 970,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Audacy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Audacy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AUD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Audacy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Audacy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

