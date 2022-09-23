Insider Buying: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Buys $13,191,605.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 376,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,191,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,939,995. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Jacobson purchased 37,234 shares of Braze stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,307,658.08.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -19.42. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Braze by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Braze by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after buying an additional 298,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

