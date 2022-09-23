Insider Selling: Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) General Counsel Sells $11,448.96 in Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) General Counsel Phillips Courtney sold 6,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $11,448.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,741.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atreca Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Atreca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atreca

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the fourth quarter worth $2,977,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 2,858.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 381,717 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 2,130.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 262,234 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.