Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells $1,215,000.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 90,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,812,070.26.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.