Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells 598 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

COUP traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,366. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $259.90.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.95.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

