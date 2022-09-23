Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells 3,341 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $50,382.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Nerissa Kreher sold 939 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $14,169.51.

On Thursday, September 15th, Nerissa Kreher sold 106 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,591.06.

On Friday, September 9th, Nerissa Kreher sold 800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $12,056.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 12.4 %

NASDAQ:TRDA traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $36.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

