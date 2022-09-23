Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells $26,934.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $32,313.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

JBT stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.89. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 41.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 637,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,203,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,121,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.