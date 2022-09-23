Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Trading 3.8% Higher

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.00). 162,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 63,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($0.96).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61. The stock has a market cap of £56.03 million and a PE ratio of 1,674.80.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

