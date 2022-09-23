Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.90) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, September 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.90) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.92). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.83) per share.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTLA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of NTLA opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

