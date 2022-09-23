Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) CFO Acquires $13,858.28 in Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $13,858.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 131,015 shares in the company, valued at $351,120.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Ishmael also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intellicheck alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 11,275 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $33,261.25.

On Thursday, August 25th, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 5,435 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $16,087.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 25,300 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $62,997.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 6,347 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $15,232.80.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 4,513 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $8,168.53.

Intellicheck Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. Intellicheck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 636,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 263,450 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Intellicheck to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.