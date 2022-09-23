Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.03

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.03 and traded as high as $17.62. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 2,986,235 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.