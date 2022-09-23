International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.32. 230,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.