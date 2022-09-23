International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.0% during the second quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

