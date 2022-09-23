Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37.95 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.96 billion and $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.05 or 0.00032118 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00092579 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00072979 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00019609 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002026 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002416 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008031 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009162 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 489,634,201 coins and its circulating supply is 261,902,183 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Internet Computer
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.