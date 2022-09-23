Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37.95 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.96 billion and $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.05 or 0.00032118 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00092579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00072979 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00019609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000291 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 489,634,201 coins and its circulating supply is 261,902,183 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

