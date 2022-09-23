Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Inventiva Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVA opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.06. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inventiva stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982,679 shares during the period. Inventiva makes up about 0.9% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 6.46% of Inventiva worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

